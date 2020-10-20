Dr. Trayvean Scott Selected to Attend TopConnect AD Symposium

BATON ROUGE -- Southern University Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Trayvean Scott has been selected to attend TopConnect AD, a leadership symposium for aspiring Division-I Athletics Directors.
The inaugural symposium hosted by TopConnect, a subsidiary of Connected Media, LLC, will be held virtually on October 15th and 16th. The line-up of experienced Athletics Directors to speak at TopConnect AD includes DeLoss Dodds, Craig Littlepage, and Debbie Yow. In addition, attendees will interact with industry search firms including, CarrSports Consulting, College Sports Solutions, Collegiate Sports Associates, and Parker Executive Search.
An exclusive feature of TopConnect AD is the invitation only roundtable discussions. Attendees will be divided into small groups and will participate in four interactive sessions between current and former Athletic Directors and search firm representatives allowing attendees to connect and network with industry leaders.
TopConnect AD is designed for senior level athletics administrators who are committed to taking the next step in their careers. Attendees will benefit from panels of long-time Athletics Directors, current Presidents of Division-I institutions, search firm leadership, and recently hired Athletics Directors. For a complete list of sessions and panelists, please visit our website at http://topconnectleaders.com/ad.html.
TopConnect has revolutionized the connections within the world of collegiate athletics by connecting future leaders with current leaders through an educational forum. Initially launched over fifteen years ago as Villa 7, the TopConnect program has evolved into a valuable resource for coaches, athletics administrators, and other industry leaders. The three-word mantra of “Connect. Prepare. Lead.” identifies the purpose of TopConnect.
TopConnect works in conjunction with East Tennessee State University’s Doctoral Program in Global Sport Leadership. For questions or more information, please email Dr. Richard Sander at sander@etsu.edu or Kay Lennon-McGrew at lennonk@etsu.edu. TopConnect is on all social media platforms @TopConnectLead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.