On Tuesday, September 28, the SWAC announced a new partnership with Academy Sports and Outdoors. Academy Sports and Outdoors is a one-stop-shop that specializes in sports merchandise and outdoor equipment. This partnership seeks to strengthen relationships in the community. Dr. Charles McClelland spoke about his past experiences seeing Academy Sports and Outdoors engaging with the community. “Growing up in Houston, Texas, I am familiar that Academy has been synonymous with outreach to the community.” The SWAC looks at this as an opportunity to enhance the communities that surround and support the conference. “Partnering with the SWAC is a great opportunity for both entities to come together and significantly influence our communities.” It is unknown at this point as to how the partnership will be implemented but SWAC Commissioner McClelland is still excited about it. “We look forward to the partnership,” he says.
A New Deal: SWAC partners with Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Evan Funchess: Southern Digest
