SU Reinstates Pass/Fall Grading

Last Spring, the Pass/Fail option provided students with a choice of forgoing a traditional letter grade in favor of a “P”, “F”, or “Withdrawal”. This allowed students to protect their GPAs in scenarios where remote learning methods may have negatively affected their learning processes as far as final graders were concerned. On October 27th, students learned the same options will be available in the Fall.
“We don’t want to hurt anyone’s [academic] reputation because of something environmental because they can exactly help that. I’m excited that the Board of Supervisors have approved this because it’s something that the student body needs,” said Vadrine in regards to the motivation of both himself and the administration worked under as they sought to finalize the decision.
This issue specifically was brought multiple times during the Transition Meetings that have been taking place throughout the semester. With representatives from academic and student affairs, among numerous other student groups being in attendance, the main goal of these meetings was to open dialogues and clear lines of communication between the different departments.
For many students, the transition to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been an arduous one that’s left many members of the student body fearing for their academic future as they attempt to complete their necessary credit hours via new mediums of education.
“I’m used to going to class, getting whatever information I needed, and leaving. Now that we don’t have in-person classes [for the most part] it’s almost like out of sight, out of mind,” said Devon Campbell, a junior agricultural science major for Little Rock, Arkansas when asked how this new form of education has impacted his learning process.
“[Pass/Fail option] is much needed. No one wanted to show off a C or D at Christmas in class. You feel like you could’ve gotten an A in normal circumstances, so having that option is great,” continued Campbell.
According to SGA President Chandler Vidrine, his main goal for the semester has been to help reinstate the Pass/Fail option in an attempt to provide relief to pockets of the student body who need it.
While many university administrators from around the country seek a return to normalcy in some regard, Vidrine noted how there was no hesitation on the part of the Board of Supervisors in reinstating the P/F option. Taking the circumstances of the pandemic into account, Vadrine pointed out how all parties involved wanted to do the right thing by the student body.
“At the end of the day, it’s providing them the extra academic support that they need in order to succeed and matriculate well. No one has ever experienced [this specific scenario] before, so we want to ensure that we’re providing stability and safety for the academia as a whole, especially in regards to our graduating seniors,” said Vidrine.
After a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors, it was decided that the Pass/Fail option would be extended for the remainder of the academic year, which will include the Spring semester.
