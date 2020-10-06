On September 9th, 2020, Southern University held their annual career fair, only with a twist this year. Normally, the career fair would be held on campus but since the unfortunate pandemic we are currently going through by the means of COVID-19, it was forced to have to take place virtually on Zoom. In total, Southern University’s first Virtual Career Fair had a turnout of approximately 350 students and featured forty five different companies.
“Traditionally our career fairs are held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center each fall however this year the career center was prepared to host its first virtual career fair and we were excited to introduce this new and innovative career fair platform to our students,” said Tamara Montgomery, the Director of Career Services, in regards to Handshake, the platform used by Career Services to help facilitate interactions between student paticipants and venders at the Virtual Career Fair.
For this event, students had to use the link that was sent to their student emails to claim access to their Handshake account before they could even participate. Southern University and A&M College recently partnered with Handshake to help provide more opportunities for potential internships or careers beyond college. This tool is designed to learn student interests, skills and backgrounds from information students provide when they sign up. Once that is complete, it recommends opportunities based off the information provided.
After a Handshake account is confirmed and the student is registered, they were able to attend any session of the virtual career fair. This is where it got different. At a usual career fair, all the organizations and businesses are there at the same time so that students can walk and talk with as many as they please. This career fair gave them a similar opportunity, but not all at once.
This year, students had to individually sign up for each session that they were interested in. They all had different times and even some one-on-one sessions that they could sign up for if they were interested in going more in depth than just what they provide in the group session. Every company had their own Zoom session that students were able to join once the time came for that session.
Since the time of the Career Fair was between 10am-4pm, if attendees only wanted to attend two company Zoom call sessions for example, you literally only had to log back in when the time for the session was happening and click on that company’s link to access it.
“We are committed to staying connected with our student no matter the distance. We are here for them. We did not see this as a challenge but an opportunity to be creative and do something different,” said Director Montgomery when asked about the trials associated with hosting the Career Fair on the new platform during COVID-19.
Although some things are very much different in the academic world, the University and Career Services are doing the best they can that all students stay on track and don’t miss out on opportunities that can help them in the long run.
“We are planning for an in person Spring Career fair however, we will remain vigilant and follow the guidelines provided by the university leadership,” said Director Montgomery in relation to the status of this upcoming Spring’s Career Fair.
To inquire about Handshake or make an account you can go to the official SUBR University website and under Career Services you will be able to find all things Handshake. You can also contact the Career Services Center at 225-771-2000 or visit their office in T.T. Allain Suite 1100 for any questions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.