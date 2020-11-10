Around the SWAC: Weekly Update

This week in the SWAC, players were garnered with preseason honors. Additionally, the SWAC releases its preseason prediction poll for men’s basketball.
Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett and Jayveous McKinnin were awarded top honors on media day last week. Jarrett average 16.8 points per game, which ranked second in conference. McKinnis averaged 9.5 points per game and led the league in blocks at 1.9 per outing in 32 total games played. McKinnis served as a key factor for a JSU defense that ranked second in the league in points allowed per game (67.4 ppg).
Both Jarrett and McKinnis were also stamped Preseason All-SWAC First Team selections, at guard and forward respectively. Joining them on the first team is Alcorn State senior guard Troymain Crosby, Texas Southern junior forward Yahuza Rasas, and Texas Southern graduate forward Justin Hopkins.
For women’s basketball, Alabama A&M came out on top in women’s college basketball preseason rankings. Alabama A&M garnered the most preseason team selections (3), followed by Alabama State (2), Jackson State (2), Texas Southern (2), and Grambling State (1). Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams was named Swac Preseason Player of the Year, and Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Southern University’s guards red-shirt senior Ahsante Shivers and graduate senior Micah Bradford both garnered Pre-season All-SWAC Second Team honors.
Texas-Southern was named the top team in this year’s SWAC predicted order finish, with Southern predicted to come in second place. Needless to say, Southern is expected to have another successful season come Spring 2021.
2020-21 SWAC Predicted
Order of Finish
1. Texas Southern (124)
2. Southern (117)
3. Prairie View A&M (115)
4. Jackson State (88)
5. Alcorn State (75)
6. Grambling State (71)
7. Alabama State (59)
8. Alabama A&M (50)
9. Mississippi Valley State (33)
10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (28)
