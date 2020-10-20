‘Who Dat’ Fans Wondering What’s Next

With just five games into the 2020 NFL season and a record of 3-2, the New Orleans Saints are first in the NFC South Division. However, this has been quite a season already. The initial goal for the Saints seemed to be a 2-0 record which has not been accomplished in a while. Even though they secured a game one win, the Saints seemed to be out of sync. Although future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees was throwing for over 300 yards, the passes just were not making the same huge connections as last year. He also seemed to be pressured a lot more in the pocket. The only thing that seemed to be in good chemistry was the Saints’ running game. Alvin Kamara and Latavious Murray started off good with strong running performances. Wide receiver, Michael Thomas and tight end Jarred Cook started off strong as well despite Bree’s lackluster performance throwing the ball. The Saints’ newest edition and deep threat wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not start off as strongly as anticipated despite his ability to go deep, but has shown life in the last two games against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.
The season began with excitement. One could not tell if it was excitement from the start of the season with the threat of cancellation of the NFL season looming due to the pandemic, or just preparation to play some football. One thing is for certain, though: all NFL fans were ready to see their favorite team take to the field. Prior to the season starting, many Saints fans were left in awe due to remarks from Drew Brees objecting to his teammates and anyone else who takes a knee during the National Anthem, as he stated that he “will never agree.” Many players around the NFL, as well as his own teammates, spoke out against the statement and a cloud of unrest hung over the team. Fans were left to believe that all had been settled and forgiven. Although the Saints have seen their fair share of injuries and trust-breaking events, just as several NFL teams have, the situation still seems a bit uneasy and has fans wondering and commenting on social media if those comments are still lingering in the minds of his teammates.
The Saints have managed to turn in respectable numbers in the running and passing games, but their defense seems to be struggling, especially in their secondary. They are ranked almost dead last. However, due to the return of defensive-lineman Sheldon Rankings, the run defense has improved. The entire defense as a whole has seen better days and if they expect to improve on their 3-2 record going into the bye week, the Saints are going to have to do some restructuring on their defense in order to compete in the postseason. The offense is going to have to do some revamping as well. Although they are showing glimpses of greatness from past seasons, they are going to have to tighten up to keep the opponent’s defense on their toes. Although averaging over 30 points a game, their main task is to figure out a way to stop their opponents from outscoring them. The Saints look to be tested right out of the gate in week 7. They will be facing another division opponent, the Carolina Panthers led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater was the Saints season saving hero last season. In the midst of Drew Brees’ absence fans were sure he would be the heir to throne if Drew had retired last year. The Panthers are also currently 3-2 and are having an outstanding start.
From there, the season will not get any easier having to face the Bears, Buccaneers, and 49ers. The Saints definitely have their work cut out for them, but if one thing history has shown, it is that the Saints have been known to make good use of their bye weeks and have always come out stronger. With the possible return of Mike Thomas and other key players on both sides, the Saints could very well get into sync and make a strong run for the postseason; only time will tell. Geaux Saints!
(0) comments
