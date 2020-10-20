Checks and Balances: International Credit Union Day

For many people, credit unions present a safe alternative to banks and a way for them to capitalize on the smart handling of their funds by way of reduced fees, higher savings rates, and lower loan rates. As many people may not know, October 15th was International Credit Union Day, a day dedicated to educating students and staff on the pros and cons of credit unions.
Banks and credit unions share similar purposes, but go about fulfilling that purpose in different ways. Banks are for-profit institutions that are privately owned or publicly traded. There is no membership required to join and they offer a variety of financial products. By comparison, credit unions are nonprofit institutions that are owned by members. You must be a member yourself or a family member must own an account in order to be able join. Credit unions offer limited financial products.
“All over the world credit unions are celebrated [for the] opportunities that they provide,” said Jama Haynes, CEO of Southern Teachers & Parents Federal Credit Union. Credit unions were founded to serve people and assist them in saving money, increasing checking accounts and financial opportunity, or simply offering financial advice.
On October 15, 2020 Southern Teachers & Parents Federal Credit Union hosted a celebration in honor of International Credit Union Day. They gave away free masks and free snoballs to anyone that came. The main goal of the event was to raise general awareness of credit unions and the roles that they play in everyday life.
Many students who are from out of state do not have a bank account nearby or their bank does not occupy this region of the U.S. According to Haynes, this is perfectly normal and it would serve young credit builders well to be cautious when it comes to how they go about building their credit “As you come into your own, you want to make wise credit decisions because your credit follows you for years,” said Jama Haynes in regards to financial advice she would give to students. According to Haynes, it’s important for students to be educated on what Southern’s credit union has to offer and that it’s available to serve your financial needs. “As long as you’re a Southern [University] student or you have a family member that’s a member of the credit union, you’re eligible to join.”, says Haynes.
International Credit Union Day is an annual event and is open to all Southern University students, and should the situation with COVID-19 progress favorably, it has the potential to be even larger in scope next semester considering the number of students that will be returning.
