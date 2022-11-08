A Seat at the Table: Campus Dining Grand Opening in the Library

The SGA executive cabinet, President-Chancellor Dennis Shields, Dean of Libraries Dr. Dawn Kight, members of Southern University Campus Dining, and members of Aramark came out to this event to welcome in a new era for the Southern University Library and the new eateries for the campus.
The John B. Cade library staff, Student Affairs, and Aramark employees teamed up earlier in the year to come up with ideas to improve the cafe on the first floor, as the old and abandoned coffee shop, Java City, was the only food spot at the time.
Since this semester started, they have rolled out each food spot one by one; starting with Shake Smart, then Bento Sushi, and finally Cafe 1880, Southern’s new coffee shop. Therefore, a grand opening of the new and improved section of the library was the only way to embrace the new food spots.
President-Chancellor Dennis Shields and Dr. Kight, as well as the members previously mentioned, stood in front of Cafe 1880 and to cut the red ribbon. “ This space is available for our students, faculty, and staff to not only be able to get resources to gain knowledge, but resources to also advance your physical body to lounge, and eat, and enjoy!” Dr. Kight affirmed before everyone after the ribbon cutting. “We’re elated that this space is in the library…not only for shakes, sushi, and Cafe 1880 but we will also have activities in this space, so we can advance learning and advance student success at Southern University,” the Dean pronounced.
Dr. Anthony Jackson, associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs, spoke his mind on the process of getting the Café 1800 together.
“ How we kinda started this was getting the students together on the food service committee and students telling us exactly what they would like and visited other institutions to see their services,” Dr. Jackson voiced. He went on to state, “Students on the food service committee, other students, myself, and Campus Dining, we then came together to come up with different concepts on how we’d like to change this space.”
Dr. Jackson and Student Affairs are working hard for students’ enjoyment and to produce a new, relaxing environment. “This is a space where they can actually come to learn, eat, and enjoy. This is a spot where you can come get a coffee and relax, right. So we wanted to give students a place to actually chill and relax, as we feel they didn’t have that,” Dr. Jackson stated. The associate vice chancellor of Student Affairs also wants to inform students that they are not done with improving the campus for students and have future projects coming soon.
The students seem to enjoy the Cafe and the food spots now readily available for students. Jasmine Brown, a sophomore majoring in agricultural business, stated her elation. “Personally I like the new cafe…it allows diversity for different drink options. I love that they have Sushi Bento on campus because a lot of people have never tried sushi and it’s giving different food options for students on campus,” Brown commented
Layla Houston, a worker in the Cafe and a nursing sophomore, also loved it. “I think the new cafe is a really positive thing the school has done. Not only does it have good food options…but it also has a chill calm environment to just relax between classes or study.” The Cafe is students’ second home as there is lots of traffic coming in and out everyday on the first floor of the library.
And lastly, Dr. Jackson wanted to leave students who have opposing opinions or have new ideas in mind a few words. “There’s a seat at the table, right? Come to the table! Write it down and bring it to us because…we don’t know it all. But we want to make sure we understand you so we can continue to guide and hear you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.