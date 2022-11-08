Hard Times for Brady

The “GOAT” has a lot going on right now. Tom Brady essentially must choose between the sport he loves the most and his wife. From sports speculation, Gisele Bundchen, who is Tom Brady’s wife, wants to divorce Brady because he is choosing football over his family and health. Brady initially retired after the 2021 season. He came from retirement only months after and said, “When I suck, I’ll retire.” We have to understand that once you hit a certain age, things really start to change. You must cherish and value your life to the fullest.
Brady really started to value football back he when was 14 years old. His doing so, allowed him to play football on a professional level. The point is how can someone just give up on something that they have been enjoying all their lives? It is not easy for one to give up their dreams. Many may say, “he already accomplished his dreams. It is time for him to rest.” Allegedly, that is not the case. Brady loves what he does.
It seems that Gisele wants a man that she can enjoy her life with. She wants to go on vacations with the family and make memories. A divorce is a hard thing to go through for any family. This mainly affects the husband, wife, and children. To children, this messes with them because now they have to see their mother and father fight and split up. This can break a child mentally.
I am not saying Gisele is wrong for wanting a divorce, but the majority of the time females make decisions off emotions. I could understand from Brady’s perspective. Brady is trying to ride until the wheels fall off. I would do the same thing if I were Brady. Once my time is up, then I will sit down and relax. Kobe Bryant was a prime example. He tried to perfect his craft. At the same time, he had support from his family. Once Kobe knew his time was up, he hung up the shoes and enjoyed his life with his family. I’m sure Brady was planning on doing the same.
