History in the making: New Editions to John B. Cade Library Digital Archive Collection

The John B. Cade Library features a variety of different archives cataloguing the different events and periods of time that have been pivotal in the history of Southern University. There have been many notable new additions to the archives recently, including works pertaining to Denver Smith and Leonard Brown that goes in depth on the events that transpired in Baton Rouge in the early 1970s.
The archives are separated into different sections as to keep information as specific and concise and possible for potential readers. The Manuscripts and Rare Books Department is located on the 3rd floor of John B. Cade Library. This department is the main area which stores historical information based on The Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. This department also includes information such as visual media, alumni activities, student life, and academic program records.
“Collections are selected for digitizing based on the number of requests from researchers. In addition to the historical aspect of the collections that we have.” said Angela Proctor, Archives Overseer when asked what the process was for additions and retractions to be made in the archives.
The Archives were first started in 1961 by the former Dean of Southern University, John B. Cade. After Mr. Cade retired from the university, his legacy remained on campus due to the commencement of the Archives Department, with the library later being named after him.
A Yearbook from 1928 and The Office of Alumni Affairs are both also stored under the umbrella of the library archives. Slave Narratives and The Office of The President’s Photo Collection are both stored in the “Digital Collections” area. The Louisiana Works Progress Administration is in the process of being added to that same area as well. The Barbara Shade Mackey Collection is located in the “Manuscripts” area. The Rare Books and The Original Books of Kells are both located under “Rare Books”
According to Proctor, the main goal of the archives is to keep Southern’s history documented and intact. “I think it is very important to make sure that our [Southern University] story is told. Southern has always been on the right side of history. Civil Rights or Social reform: Southern University has been there,” said Proctor.
The Archives are arranged by the type of item or collections that are available. For example, the entire Denver Smith and Leonard Brown collection has been completed as well as The 1960s Sit-Ins collection. The Historical Collections of Southern University is in the process of being completed. These are only a few of the newer works being added however, with more than a dozen new works being added in total over the last year.
