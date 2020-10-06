Ain’t no stopping us now: Bayou Classic moves to Shreveport

On Monday, Southern University and Grambling State University came together along with the city of Shreveport to announce the movement of the 47th Bayou Classic to Shreveport.
The press conference was held in Shreveport to formally announce the game. Mayor of Shreveport Adrian Perkins kicked off the event with a great amount of graciousness. He thanked all parties that were involved in the making of this announcement. “I’m honored and pleased to have you all in our city for this important announcement.”
This announcement comes on the heels of the news about the renovations to the Mercedes Benz Superdome in the spring. Perkins was quick to acknowledge the gravity of this event. “This is a huge day for us.”
This isn’t the first meeting between the budding rivals in Shreveport however, this is the first time it has been labeled as the Bayou Classic though. “We are not taking this opportunity for granted.” Southern President Raymond Belton who is a Shreveport native, spoke glowingly about the partnership and the growing number of students enrolled. “This year despite the pandemic the university is enjoying it’s fourth consecutive year of growth,” Southern reported a 14% growth in enrollment just last week.
This announcement coincides with the SWAC moving its season to the spring. This game also typically decides who wins the SWAC western division. Coach Odums described the current situation surrounding the game as “unique.” “There was a time when we didn’t even know if we were going to play.” Odums also thanked the city of Shreveport for allowing both schools to keep the game in Louisiana. The SWAC has made strides to ensure player safety and moving the season to the spring was another example of that. Last year the Jags came away with the win and bragging rights and look to repeat that performance in the spring. The game will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
