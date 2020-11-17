With HBCU classic going virtual and Allen University going back to the SIAC, this weeks “Around the SWAC” has a lot of positive moves that’ll have great results in the future.
It seems like everything is going right for Jackson State this Fall. Four star senior Se’Quoia Allmond chose J-State over several other powerhouse programs, Almond said of her decision “I always wanted to do something different, and be my own person. Allomnd chose J-State over programs Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Ole Miss.
Allen University has officially gone back to its roots, and rejoined the SIAC. After a unanimous vote from the Council of Presidents, Allen University as year-one provisional member of the NCAA.
Huge rivals in now the SWAC conference, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M University announce virtual Florida Blue Florida Classic, week in November. A collection of online events celebrating both institutions,and other programs the events begins Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will include a pledge drive to support the HBCUs in lieu of ticket sales to the traditional in-person events.
With programs going back to their respective conferences, more blue chip athletes committing to HBCUs, and classics going virtual HBCUs are accumulating the right moves at the right time.
