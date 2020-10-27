Jag’s Den Virtual Reality; New Avenues to Education

Through mediums such as virtual reality headsets and goggles, the general public has become more and more aware of the capabilities that virtual reality has in a multitude of different fields, especially in education, given the reality that the global pandemic has enforced on educational institutions as a whole.
One of the biggest issues that the pandemic has presented to hands-on fields of study such as agricultural science are decreases of in-person visits to rural farms and compost sites as the risk associated with COVID-19 is being observed.
Through the use of virtual reality via the Jag’s Den, students with hands-on majors such as agricultural science will be able to receive “in-person” looks at the types of environments that they will work on in their field.
“The JAG’s DEN will allow the department to enhance the global competitiveness of our graduates by creating more diverse learning opportunities while they are in the program,” said Dr. Harold Mellieon. He continued on to say, “The JAG’s Den will be used as a reinforcement space to enhance the content in course lectures and labs by supplementing with virtual reality.”
According to Mellieon, the implementation of virtual reality will make studying in fields that may not be safe to visit in person accessible to students whose experience is dictated by visual learning.
“As we move further down the line, virtual reality is going to play a big part. We’re talking about visiting these different places [even though we will be taking some visits], but being able to do that virtually makes the financial and logistical issues moot,” said Mellieon in regards to the convenience that virtual reality will be able to present to a classroom setting.
According to Dr. Harold Mellieon Jr, chair of the Department of Agricultural Sciences, the implementation of virtual reality in classroom settings will definitely be convenient given the current circumstances surrounding instruction modes due to COVID. This being said, Mellieon noted that the timing of their grant being approved was largely incidental.
“Once the grant was awarded, we normally have a year to [achieve our goal]. However, in the weeks following us being awarded, we were forced to leave campus due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Mellieon. Mellieon also noted that the vast majority of the grant work will be done in the spring to maximize the time and resources that are going to be available for the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.