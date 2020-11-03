Southern University’s Department of Education has a storied history of producing diverse educators through means of their training and educational programs. The Elementary Preparation Program has recently been acknowledged as one of the top programs in the country by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ).
Out of thousands of teacher prep programs from a multitude of different universities around the country, Southern University’s Elementary Preparation Program was one of thirty-three that was chosen to be recognized. According to Kate Walsh, president of NCTQ, this honor is not one to be taken lightly.
“Too many teacher prep programs struggle to make clinical practice a meaningful learning experience for aspiring teachers—especially when it comes to selecting effective mentor teachers, often due to lack of quality control by their partner school districts. The effort that these top programs have made to ensure alignment with their local districts so they can offer strong clinical experiences will have lasting positive impacts on their teacher candidates, and more importantly, their candidates’ future students.”
As explained by Dr. Verjanis Peoples, the challenging work that goes into their Prep Program makes the honor even more exciting. With only a fraction of the prospective teachers who entered the program completing it, Peoples noted that those who do have the potential to be some of the most well-trained educators in their field.
According to Peoples, there are three main phases of the teacher prep program that focuses on different aspects of the education process. These phases include Admissions, Teacher Education, and Clinical, all of which must be completed before you can obtain certification.
“We’re the only program at Southern that requires admissions requirements. You can’t just come on campus and say you want to be a teacher; you have to meet those admissions requirements, which are set by the department of education,” said Dr. Peoples in regards to the admissions process.
Of the 200+ students who are currently in the admissions and teacher education phase of things, only eighteen are currently involved in the final phase of clinical education. It is this phase of the elementary preparation program that has received national recognition in recent weeks by the NCTQ.
