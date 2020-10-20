Awareness, Battle, and Survival of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is steadily becoming one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but many lack awareness of the symptoms and self-examinations associated with the disease. With 16.4 million deaths projected by the year 2040, October marks the month dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and continuing research that could potentially assist all of those who have been victim to the disease. Like most forms of cancer, breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast grow at exponential rates in an uncontrollable manner.
According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, the 5-year relative survival rate is at about 99%. Most symptoms are invisible and generally go noticeable, but some symptoms can be caught early the more you are knowledgeable about your own breast health.
Some commonalities students should be aware of include breast pain and cysts. Breast pain is some sort of discomfort, tenderness or pain in the breast or underarm region. Breast pain can arise for several reasons which is why it is not usually considered a symptom of cancer. A breast cyst is a fluid filled sac that can feel like a lump. While it can be harmless, it is good to be aware if it seems abnormal to you before examination.
It is known that the likelihood of breast cancer developing is higher in women but that does not exempt men from being diagnosed as well. While it is rare in men, it is still expected that a little more than 2000 men are expected to be diagnosed with cancer each year and about 520 men are expected to die (breastcancer.org).
If you are experiencing any abnormalities after a self-examination, the next step should be getting a mammogram. A mammogram is an X-ray that allows a specialist to examine the breast tissue for any suspicious areas. A mammogram is able to show those lumps and possibly allow that specialist to see anything abnormal or cancerous.
Women aged over 40 are encouraged to have mammograms every 1 to 2 years. For women and men who have no symptoms, and no risk factors should have a regularly scheduled appointment times with their physician to ensure everything is normal. If anything appears abnormal after the mammogram then additional tests will be had. This includes diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, biopsies, and lab tests.
According to Paula Harmon, a Baton Rouge local who’s had her own struggles with breast cancer, the research about the disease that’s currently taking place only raises the importance of getting tested and verifying your health. Harmon notes that as she undertook the necessary treatment to attend to her cancer, she experienced a bevy of hardships including hairlessness, fatigue, and permanent scarring.
When asked what the hardest part of the fight against breast cancer had been for her, Harmon responds after pausing to think for a moment, saying, “Not feeling like myself. I never thought that I would die or I wouldn’t make it, [but I knew it was different.]”
She later advised, “Make sure you self-examine yourselves young men and ladies to go get mammograms. If you notice something changing up there go, get checked especially if it’s not normal to you.”
Harmon revealed that she remained optimistic and “never had a bad attitude, because [she] knew God had her through the process of it all.” Despite her battle and enduring the ups and downs, she maintained her positive outlook and knew she could conquer this battle.
Breast cancer is something that should be regarded lightly because it is not a selective disease, but in most cases, it’s hereditary. If a close relative has had breast cancer or any kind of cancer, it’s recommended by professionals that you get tested. This is a battle that many have to fight and be held at a high regard not just in October, but constantly.
