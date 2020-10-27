The State of Southern University Sports Medicine

The landscape of sports has shifted tremendously over the course of the last year, with many stadiums all over the country being kept at lowered capabilities while some have not let spectators into the building at all. For the athletes on the field of play however, avoiding injuries has been this sporting season’s main concern.
With the NFL and active college football teams suffering from injuries at increasingly high rates compared to a normal football season, it’s been up to the team’s medical staff to prepare the student-athletes and their bodies for what will be a grueling season for athletes at all levels while also being mindful that COVID-19 is still rampant throughout the country.
Southern University’s own Director of Sports Medicine Brent Leiby spoke at length about the trials that this preseason period has provided as well as some of the factors that he believes will provide challenges to him and his staff throughout the season.
One of the biggest areas of concern for Leiby and all of the coaching departments on campus has been the higher risk of COVID transmission once cold air begins to circulate more consistently through the Southern parts of the country. Leiby noted how he and his staff have prepared the student-athletes as best as possible to make smart decisions regarding COVID, despite some things ultimately being out of their control.
One such thing that Leiby noted as being a factor in the upcoming season is the conditioning of the student athletes coming off of their break. While having subpar stamina and endurance is an easy way to become susceptible to injury, Coach Leiby noted that the teams still have a fair amount of time to get to where they want to be.
“The athletes weren’t able to do their normal conditioning in the summer that they would normally have. A lot of them haven’t come back in as best of shape as we’ve hoped, and that’s led to some minor strains and sprains because they weren’t able to have their normal summer,” he said.
An issue that Coach Leiby regarded as a potential problem is his short handed staff of four trainers and the multitude of responsibilities that they will have once sports begin in the Spring semester. To reiterate, basketball, football, softball, baseball, and volleyball will all be active in the Spring with a full slate of home and away games. Given the unprecedented territory that this is for all parties involved, Leiby noted that he and his staff will play things by ear, but are expecting it to be a struggle all the same.
“Right now we’re ok, but once we get into the spring with all of the games going on at the same time; that’s going to provide some problems for us,” said Leiby. With a staff consisting of four trainers, Leiby noted how they would be spread thin once away games would have to be played.
Despite all of this, Leiby reiterated his excitement at working at an HBCU as acclaimed as Southern University. There’s a big difference between Southern and his previous stop at Centenary University in Shreveport. “Of course, Southern is a D-1 school compared to Centenar, a smaller D-3 school, [but honestly] it’s just been a fun experience being able to be a part of a tradition [like Southern’s],” said Leiby.
While there will definitely be many independent factors at work this spring as far as Jaguar Athletics is concerned, Coach Leiby and his staff have prepared the students to the best of their ability to be able to perform to the best of their abilities.
