A New Bill and Legal Matters: SGA Senate Meeting

On Thursday, November 10th at 6:30pm the Student Government Association Senate held their bi-weekly meeting in T.T. Allain to discuss a few matters regarding Southern University.
Senate President Armani Pink began the meeting by allowing the different committees to speak on their progress in relation to different events and/or programs that they’ve held.
Senator Jamarik Allen spoke on behalf of the NPHC committee, where he discussed the success of the collaboration with NAACP and SGA for the “Super Tuesday” voting event, as well as their upcoming Unity Blood Drive. The Unity blood drive was held on Sunday, November 13 on Louisiana State University’s parade grounds from 11am-3pm. On behalf of the Southern University Joint Greek Council, Allen invited students to come out and enjoy a day filled with good music, free food, and community service.
Further in the meeting, Senator Pink introduced a new bill to the senate. “The senate shall consist of twenty-one senators. The senate shall be represented as follows; two from each academic college, three from residential life, four representing athletics, one representing the Human Jukebox Marching Band and Fabulous Dancing Dolls, and one ex officio member representing the Joint Greek Council.”
As she presented this bill she discussed the qualifications needed to fulfill these positions on Southern University’s Senate. For example, a student wishing to be elected to represent an academic college must be a student of that respective college. A student wishing to represent residential life, must be residing in on campus housing. The senator that desires to represent athletics, the band, or the Joint Greek Council must be a member of a university sports team, the Human Jukebox or Dancing Dolls, or any NPHC organization. The fellow senators agreed to move forward with the passing of this bill.
Last on the agenda, Senator Pink opened the floor up for conversation regarding public expressions throughout Southern University’s campus.
It was brought to the Senate’s attention that students were having a hard time finding out information concerning Senate meeting times and locations. Senator Samuel, head of the Senate’s social media, replied by stating that as a whole they have been having issues with getting building requests and flyers approved; however, it is an issue that they have noticed and are working on resolving.
Nursing student Aniya Lewis brought up the concern of SUSON students having to pay an additional $5 for their required random drug tests. She explained how the costs for these tests have unknowingly raised from $25 to $30.
Lewis also asked about an increase of Jag Cash being added to students meal plans. “With campus getting all these new food places like Starbucks, Bento Sushi, Shake Smart, and Ed’s Eatery 2 Geaux, is there any possible way we can up the Jag Cash?” This is a burning question that students are waiting on an answer for.
The senate shook their heads in agreement saying that this is something that they are working towards and currently discussing.
Lastly, students inquired about an update regarding the impeachment of Miss Junior and whether or not the constitution is being applied to this matter. Pink responded by saying that due to all the feedback and pushback, there’s been a delay with moving forward. A legal team has been introduced to help the Senate to move on and take proper action.
The next SGA Senate meeting is known to be schedules for December 1st.
