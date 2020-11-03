On Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors held its annual meeting to discuss inquiries and concerns made from those within the university. One of the many issues that were discussed was concerning the use of A.I. technology in recruitment. The Online Service Director, Tracy Barley spoke about the use of the new strategy, noting how Fall 2020 recorded a nine percent growth.”
This growth came as good news being that there is a decrease in college enrollment across the United States. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected many schools in diverse ways. With the economy being in one of its tougher spots overall, enrollment nationwide has gone down three percent.
To counteract the decrease in college enrollment, Barley explained that “We must expand recruitment both regionally and nationally,” using a presentation with the theme necessities for consistent efforts in recruitment. During the presentation, she discussed looking into setting up credentials as well as the micro-credentials of college registration. She also emphasized the importance of certification programs which would lead to graduate degrees.
Other schools around Southern have a larger online student population growth. However, Barley says the bottom line of these population growths is that “Those schools invest millions of dollars initially and outsource.”
To increase the enrollment numbers Barley recommended that Southern invest at least $600 per student in terms of recruitment. Southern University board member, Dr. Domoine D. Rutledge comments saying that “If you want to know where a person’s priorities are you are asking for their checkbook.” In terms of goals for the next semester Barley noted that the department is looking to bring in 500 more students. Being amid a pandemic, it is worth noting that Southern is doing better with recruitment than many other schools. However, if the trend of recruiting growth is to continue, strides must be made to extend their influence into new and untapped markets.
