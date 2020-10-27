Cease & Desist Lifted For Student Organizations

Assistant Director of Student Leadership and Engagement Wilton Anderson recently announced that the cease and desist order placed on campus student organizations has been lifted. In a memo sent to faculty, staff, and students on October 19, University officials approved the lifting, barring programming being resumed under specific guidelines.
Some of the notable guidelines include limiting capacity of events in the Royal Cotillion ballroom and the Event Center to 50%, having sanitation stations and masks available at all events, and prohibiting off campus guests from attending any programs or events.
Before the cease and desist order was used to prevent any campus gatherings as a countermeasure for COVID, guidelines were already established for campus organizations to participate as best as possible given the circumstances. However, an early surge in positive COVID testing results inspired Southern officials to pull the plug.
“In response to the COVID-19 medication efforts, Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Walton decided to initially place the cease and desist.,” said Anderson. “These were cases that arose not from student organizations but from campus sponsorship groups.”
Dr. Walton continued “Due to other incidents on campus, the scare came from the Administration and the result of that made them decide to place the cease and temporary desist looking at where these cases came from.”
After the original order was issued, many organizations on the Southern University campus had to change the plans they had in place. Men’s Federation President, Kayon Johnson, he commented on how the order affected his organization. He states that “Our organization was really affected by the pandemic because we had to scale back a great deal from the events we originally planned to do.” He continues on with “We had to go back with a lot of our event to the drawing board so we can still have a good time but make it virtual compatible.”
When asked about the order Southern University sophomore, Shamaya Goree said “At any point and at any time, the virus numbers can easily increase. But with the world going back to normal, I think it’s good that for student organizations, the cease and desist has been lifted.”
Now that the order has been lifted, Southern University students can look forward to the possibility of in-person organization gatherings. However, all student organizations still need to follow the COVID guidelines until any further notice. For now, administration and student organizations will remain vigilant to developments in COVID cases and numbers to figure out what their next step will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.