Early registration for classes began on October 26th, with the actual registration date being November 9th, for students with 0-30 credit hours. Students have the choice to register to meet with advisors online or in person. Concerns regarding COVID-19 complications came up, but they were quickly shut down. Dr. Jovan Thomas, Director of Academic Advising stated that “There will be no complications. Students who come to meet in person must wear masks. Students who stayed off-campus this semester, have the choice to meet on Zoom.”
Southern University students who chose to do early registration had the opportunity to have first picks on all classes for the Spring 2021 semester. They were also given the chance to be able to discuss a plan of action moving forward in the semester if failing a class.
Corey Lewis, a Southern University junior student and Mechanical Engineering major says “…that early registration is one of the smartest things students can do.” He continues saying that “Some students like to just wait for regular registration, but I like to get things done ahead of time. I've also had the advantage of getting into classes early before they get too full.”
Tia White, a Southern University sophomore and Agricultural Science major says “This is my first-semester doing early registration and the advisors have been moving at a good speed and they're making this process easy for students on and off-campus.”
As a Southern University student, if you have not met with your academic or faculty advisor, you can select the classes you need through the Banner system using your U# number and pin. Once you login to your student Banner, you would go to registration, which is located under the ‘Student’ tab. You would then select ‘Look Up Classes,’ and then find the corresponding term, 2021 Spring. After that, you would go through the subject list and find the courses you are planning to take. To be considered a full-time college student, you need between 15 to 18 credit hours.
Something students should remember throughout this process and even after, is to constantly check their emails. It ensures that you are in constant communication with your faculty advisor and that you have the latest information from the academic advisors. Advisors are always sending out information, along with important dates and deadlines. Just a friendly reminder, early registration starts today, so it is best to get those classes now before they are all gone.
