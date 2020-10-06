Going Back to HBCUs: Chris Paul enrolls at Winston-Salem State

When it comes to support of HBCUs, it looks like Chris Paul is not only walking the walk, but talking the talk. Over the past few years Paul has been very vocal about the importance of HBCUs, with him being one of very few in his family to not attend one. He has now crossed that path and enrolled into his hometown University, Winston-Salem State.
Breaking the news on ESPN’’s “First Take” was fellow Winston-Salem State alumni Stephen A. Smith, who graduated in ‘91. He was very happy to support Paul’s actions, saying to him, “Your contributions to HBCUs throughout the many many years— in some circles has been well-chronicled — in other circles it hasn’t been chronicled enough. So I really just want to thank you, my man, I really appreciate it.”
So since Paul will eventually become an alum of a historically black university, the question looms: Will more famous athletes decide to go back to school, and if so, will it be at an HBCU? There are athletes in the NFL and NBA that have already attended HBCUs, such as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Lenoard of South Carolina State, Philadelphia 76ers center and power forward Kyle O’Quinn from Norfolk State, and Southern University’s own Danny Johnson, who is a cornerback for Washington’s football team. Going back to school to finish your degree is a great thing, but being a part of an HBCU family is something that not many will experience.
More opportunities for students, higher HBCU enrollment, and financial leeway to improve our institutions can be the result of having wealthy alumni and supporters who are highly active in giving back to these often overlooked institutions. Seeing an athlete such as Chris Paul using his voice and expertise refer to himself as “Winston-Salem adjacent,” regarding his tenure at Wake Forest gives hope that one day we may see your favorite celebrity walking on an HBCU campus.
