Chioma Eriken: 2019 Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year

The Southern University Women’s soccer team had a bad start to their season last year, finishing with a record 4-10-3. This season however, there is a sense of urgency to do better and be better in order to eventually hoist the SWAC Championship trophy.
One of the reasons that the Women’s Soccer team will be better this season is the talented Chioma Eriken, Southern’s sophomore goalkeeper. In her second year as goalkeeper, Eriken says that she feels as though with time comes greatness.
This offseason, Eriken’s talent managed to catch the eyes of the SWAC and she was voted the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year. After speaking with Ericken, it did not take long to get a feel for how she felt after receiving such an honor.
“I felt really happy about that, because I know I did a lot last year.” said Ericken in reference to her stellar freshman season. “ I feel a little pressure that I [may not] be able to do it this year, (GOTY in the SWAC) but I think that I [at least] have the opportunity to do it again,” said Ericken.
Last season Eriken had a saves percentage of .847 and led the nation in saves with 165; averaging ten saves per game. Although she felt the saves were admirable, the young goalkeeper noted only her need for improvement, which she believes she has done.
“You don’t want those kind of numbers, I’m glad I could do those numbers last year, but this year I’m working more on my defense and my teammates to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” said Ericken when asked what areas of her game she had been working on. With those areas being worked on, Eriken believes that it can help her team become more of a cohesive unit towards the end of the season.
Getting mentally prepared right before a game has a tendency to make most overwhelmed emotionally, and in preparation of this, Eriken prepares mentally for the game by making sure to be in constant communication with her teammates. This includes understanding what’s going on in their heads to make sure that they’re on the top of their game too.
Team chemistry plays a huge role in the team’s success as much as it does to her own game, so for Eriken and her teammates, last year’s game against rival Grambling State on October 5 turned into a mental blur because they lacked that communication and teamwork in crucial moments.
In the game, Eriken broke Southern University’s record where she garnered the most saves in a single match with a 22-stop effort. Although the result wasn’t what she hoped it would be last year, Eriken hopes that this year it can end in a win for the Jags. For Ericken, personal accomplishments don’t mean much when the ultimate result ends in a tough team loss. Maybe this year the battle will be won in Southern’s favor on October 20 when they go up against the Tigers again.
By her senior year, Chioma Eriken hopes her and her teammates will be able to win the SWAC Championship, go deep into the tournament, and not so much on breaking school records but winning records is more of her end goal.
Being named 2019 Louisiana Freshman of the Year last year, Eriken felt very appreciative and honored, but also kept her larger goals in mind. “ Even though it was an honor to me I want them to feel how it feels to be successful; I want to get honors with my team because they’re important to me.”
In the end Chioma Eriken and the Women’s Soccer team have big goals this season and plan to fulfill them all one game at a time. The team will head to Nacogdoches, Texas to play Stephen F. Austin on Friday August 30 at 7:00p.m.
