Honor Roll: SU Gifted Cycles Following Contest Win

Last Wednesday, the Southern University Alumni Federation and Procter & Gamble/ Metamucil held a gift ribbon cutting ceremony outside the Horace J. Moody Intramural Sports Complex to introduce six brand new cycles to the Southern University campus. The bikes come as a result of Southern winning the Metamucil Two Week Challenge back in March 2019.
For the contest, registered faculty, students, and alumni across several HBCUs took Metamucil once a day for a 2 week period, with the school having the most registrations to be awarded $10,000 toward any on-campus health program of their choosing.
Alumni Affairs Director, Derrick Warren shared his thoughts, “We are very grateful to the P&G Metamucil family for awarding Southern University this valuable gift of health and wellness. Naturally, we are also thankful to our students, alumni, administration, faculty, staff and supporters for uniting as one to win the grand prize. Spin classes are a great way to get fit and have fun.”
With the addition of six cycles to the recreation center, cycling classes are being implemented for students, faculty, and alumni alike. Alongside the emerging opportunity for cycling classes, alumni are being celebrated with a special rate for the recreation center. Now, for $120/year or $60/semester, alumni can be granted access to all the Intramural Complex has to offer at a reduced rate.
The Intramural Sports Complex, also referred to as the recreation center, has been operating in the back of campus since 2013, and features a variety of workout equipment, basketball courts, a rock climbing wall, and fitness classes as well.
SUAF National President, Laquitta Thomas shared in excitement, “We are extremely fortunate to have the best alums on the planet and we owe a debt of gratitude to our Procter & Gamble/Metamucil SU alumni who made us aware of this wonderful opportunity! Special thanks also to the entire SU Nation for supporting the Metamucil challenge by registering and for always representing the best HBCU well! Please go by the Intramural Recreation Center and take these awesome new bikes for a ‘spin’!”
With much more coming to the Intramural Complex this fall, be sure to take advantage of all the expanding health and wellness opportunities the university has to offer.
For any additional questions or comments, contact SU Alumni Affairs at (225)-771-4200 or Coach Sheldon Jones at (225)-771-3212.
