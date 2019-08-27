Recently, Southern University has been improving efforts to get students in the door of a booming industry; computer science and project management. It is no mystery that gaining the fundamental baseline knowledge needed to perform in the technology industry is challenging. In light of this, the university has been introducing new programs, webinars, and guest speakers every year to prepare students for the job market.
Six years ago, the computer science department did not have as many options as they do now. The curriculum was flawed in that students were not taking classes which provided flexibility in the tech industry. Students had limited options in comparison to currently having option of choosing one of four concentrations that were introduced around 2016. Students can now learn how to develop apps, protect data, analyze data, and be business savvy with technological capabilities.
These advances do not only affect computer science students. All students that have some interest in working with technology at any capacity are now able to experience real world problems. For example, in the summer of 2019, DXC Technologies, a global leading IT services and solutions company, hosted a cloud computing camp where students came from all walks of life within the university. The program had undergraduates and graduate students from both STEM and non-STEM fields, ranging from electrical engineers to mass communication majors. The camp was a simulation of how the real world works in this rising industry.
On the very first day, I myself had several thoughts going through my head like: “What have I gotten myself into this time?,” “Will I make it?,”and “Am I ready to take this on?” I have no doubt in my head that each student had barriers to overcome, and the few that did overcome those obstacles left the camp a better version of themselves. Before this camp, I was very reserved and preferred to be led than to lead. This program completely broke me out of my shell because I learned how important it was to collaborate with your team.
The instructor placed emphasis on making sure every team tracks each others’ progress with daily stand up meetings, sprint reviews, and a lot of other jargon you would probably have to Google, like I did. The simulated environment put pressure on every participant, and those who contributed and finished were rewarded for their efforts. The pressure came from case competitions that caused some teams to fall apart. First, second, and third place awards were given to those who worked vigorously to provide a solution to real world problems.
Besides my DXC experience, the computer science department has started programming boot camps for incoming freshmen, along with free certification classes that will set Southern students apart from their competition. From this, I have taken away that STEM students should focus on their coursework, but it will be the things you do in addition to school that will help you in your endeavors in the long run.
