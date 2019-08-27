Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have experienced a dramatic rebirth in recent years, and although there is more than enough logistic evidence to support this notion, one has to look no further than the cultural significance these institutions have adopted to understand this. Just last year, Beyoncé used her stage during the Coachella music festival as a platform to pay tribute to HBCUs, a clear juxtaposition to the crowd made up of white youth she performed in front of. There have been many stops in the realm of the mainstream world in between the period of that performance and the creation of these institutions through the alumni of HBCUs, which includes
a variety of figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Toni Morrison, Spike Lee, Alice Walker, Jerry Rice, Taraji P. Henson and many others. This growth of respect and acceptance towards HBCUs is more than overdue, and it is clear that there will be much more to come. However, as with any other aspect of the collective Black experience getting shine, we have to make sure that the root isn’t removed from the tree.
This conversation may appear as another example of Black people laying claim to inventions in order to keep anyone else from doing so, and it may actually be that. However, this is a concern that is not only valid, but necessary. With students (both Black and White) of PWIs attempting to brand their universities as “HBCUs” due to them being able to hit a little two-step, it is important for all of us to remember the historicity and necessity of HBCUs.
(And yes, this does go beyond “Swag Surfin’” and “Before I Let Go”.)
In the state of our society, it is becoming increasingly obvious that history repeats itself, and the history of institutions is the most prone to repetition. The University of Mississippi is a prime example of this, a college laden with Confederate history, that now is made up of approximately 13% Black students. This is also the same institution where students have attempted to brand it as an “HBCU,” due to these Black students holding parties that compete with the average HBCU homecoming. Yes, this is also the same institution that, in 2013, allowed White students to march through the campus waving Confederate flags, shouting racial slurs at Black students as well as singing “The South Will Rise Again.” It doesn’t require much critical thought to see the contradiction and hypocrisy.
This example is not intended to take anything away from Black students attending PWI’s, as anyone who decides to pursue any goal in order to further their quality of life is worth acknowledging. It is instead intended to show the purpose of HBCU’s; for Black students to be able to pursue an education without the racial stress that they will experience at every other turn of their lives. Black youth have their entire lives to experience the sensation of foreignhood and otherness, and it can be extremely detrimental if this experience disrupts their period of higher learning. It can also be difficult for a school to remedy this issue if racial blind spots are a commonality of this institution’s history. This is why we cannot afford to overlook HBCU’s, nor can we overlook the meaning of the H: historically, as history can decide the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.