Imagine: you’ve just been accepted to Southern University, home of the prestigious Jaguars. You anticipate the next four years to be the best of your life, and you decide to use Google to find out what it is like to be apart of the Southern family. You start your search, and to your surprise you see that Southern has an acceptance rate of 99%. How should you feel about this information? If Southern is allowing 99% of people who apply to be admitted to the institution, how many will be out within four to six years? Can this source even be trusted?
With misleading information like this easily accessible, it would lead one to wonder how this would affect the students’ experience. Between difficulties with financial aid and registration, incoming students are already exposed to a harsh reality with the intake process. Deceiving details can make this reality even more difficult, while creating a self-fulfilling prophecy: holding these students back from finishing in the promised time period.
It is not satisfactory that students are receiving information from unverified sources stating a 99% acceptance rate with less than 50% graduation rates. It is even less satisfactory that these are the only sources out there. As a student, I can attest that out of the 5 staff members who I have attempted to contact, only one of them had any knowledge of the exact retention rate. Due to a busy schedule, I was still unable to receive accurate information. This is with me being a student who has several professional connections on campus, imagine the difficulties if you had none.
With the proposed idea of Southern reaching a population in the tens of thousands, students should be accommodated with that in mind. Students need to know what to expect before arriving on campus. Incoming, transferring, and returning students should not have to dig for weeks in order to get an estimate on topics such as acceptance, retention and graduation rates. This manifests into a larger problem, leading students on a wild goose chase that puts their education on the backburner. Although this may seem like a harsh criticism of Southern, it is instead a call to action.
So what would be the best approach to an issue like this? The solution is a lot simpler than you would think: clarity. When a student decides to research information that pertains to Southern University, they should be met with everything they need. Statistics on graduation, acceptance, and retention should be at our fingertips, not something we have to chase down administration in order to get. When this issue is solved, not only will it help strengthen the students’ trust towards our school, it may help improve these numbers in general. As students, we deserve transparency; as the institution, Southern should prioritize that.
Also, to make things a lot simpler for students when they do find the information they are looking for, the information should be up to date. When looking up statistics for SU, a lot of our information is dated back anywhere between 2014- 2017, this should be the first thing to change. Students need up to date information, we need easier access to information, and lastly we need a more organized way to find this information.
