One of the more prominent stigmas surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities is the lack of diversity seen on campus. Specifically, Southern University and A & M College is ranked below average, coming in at 1,823 against other universities around the nation in overall diversity, according to collegefactual.com. Currently, 92% of students identify as black or African American, 3% white, 1% Hispanic and 4% other.
The presence of multicultural individuals now resonate on campus. The Office for International Students employs an objective to provide an “open and equitable learning environment” to all of its students. Southern University also paves a way for these students to obtain their visa and immigration status, known as F-1 or J-1 status. The different races seen amongst our international students varies from the second most populous country in the world, India, to the diplomatic capital of Africa, Ethiopia. The Office of International Students provides an opportunity of higher learning for foreign students, while allowing students from America to receive an education in foreign territories through its study abroad program. This can translate to a more culturally literate campus.
Beyond our international students, one can see the Latino and White students rise in enrollment. This may stem from the increase in recruiting outside of East Baton Rouge Parish. Jesus Castro, a junior computer science major from Beaumont, Texas explains that, “Southern University Human Jukebox came and played at my high school for a battle of the bands, and from there I was hooked”. Castro explained that before him, only about one or two non-black students attended Southern University. Three years later, Southern is a common school of choice in every graduating class.
Racial diversity is on the rise and between recruiting, The Office of International Students and a vision of choice, equity, and an increasing sense of belonging, it will keep growing. The false narratives of HBCUs not being diverse often omits elements such as environmental differences, age, income gap, and educational background. In any particular class you can meet an independent student who pays out of pocket, works three jobs to pay for tuition, and manage to maintain a 3.5 GPA. This same student could be best friends with someone who never worked a day in their life, come from a well–off background, and both would learn a great deal from each other.
The goal is never to see how different one is to another but how can another benefit or help others grow. Diversity allows students to view the world in different aspects that they may not have had alone. Southern University is a gumbo pot of race, ideology, backgrounds, and way of living, but the goal of graduation and uplifting the Gold and Blue is shared through all.
