Language Barriers: Adjusting to Foreign Professors

Since its formation in 1880, Southern University has seen an immense growth in the demographics it is made up of, going from an institution serving approximately 200 students to nearly 7,000 as of 2018. With this growth, there has also been a change in the makeup of educators, shifting the cultural nature of the school as well.
The presence of international educators will be noticed in every aspect of Southern University, whether it be the College of Business or the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences. However, while these professors are people who the students will constantly interact with, as well as be reliant upon, it can also be acknowledged that these professors hold a distinct status in the socio-political climate of the modern world.
With over half of those living in America’s largest cities speaking a foreign language, the question is raised if Southern is an environment that welcomes the diversity that comes with a growing language. Dr. Patricia Meyinesse, professor of Agricultural Economics, expresses that she has felt nothing outside of welcomed during her time as an educator at Southern. “I can’t say I have a problem. I am from Jamaica, we have a dialect of English. The students of Agriculture are very respectful of their professors, but again you don’t get respect you earn respect. So we respect the students, and they really have not done anything egregious. And if they do, they know they’re gonna hear from me. But, I wouldn’t say I have been disrespected.”
Dr. Jung Im-Seo also attested to the support she has felt from students. “Sometimes there is difficulty, sometimes it isn’t difficult.” Dr. Seo is an AMTX Assistant Professor, and has built steady and lasting bonds with her students, even in spite of difficulties with language. “So far, so good. I do have an accent, because I used to live in South Korea. And some students, they get used to it. At first, they’ll be like ‘What, what is she saying?’ But, after taking my class, they start to understand. So with that, not much difficulty. Most of my students are taking me again, so they already know about my accent.”
Dr. Devaiah Kambiranda also echoed the notion of support from students. However, he is conscious of the state of the world, and wants his students to keep an open mind, especially for their own sake. “I think our students need to keep an open mind, because we are a global society right now. There are alot of people who are moving around to different countries. Some of the projects you do you might have to go to Africa or Asia. And people may come from there. With some of the accents, although it may look funny, they are trying to get into a conversation. In a global society you need to adjust… And what if, when you go to that country, you might be treated the same way I’m treated right now? So you need to keep an open mind, and then accept things as it is.”
Dr. Kambiranda’s comment holds even more weight in an era such as now, with the number of hate crimes increasing over 17% between 2016 and 2017. Education is an international affair, and Southern is far from exempt from this. As this institution grows, one can hope that it also maintains the progressive attitude that has brought it this far in the first place.
