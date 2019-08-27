At the beginning of last week, August 19, every hallway, sidewalk, and annex was swarming with first-time freshman. With about 1,500 freshmen, this is the largest number of freshmen Southern University has seen in years. Many are wondering what will transfigure from this vast change aforementioned.
The other classes have had a lot to offer in the past. They may not have been as great in numbers, but what they lacked in quantity, they made up for it in quality. Plenty of entrepreneurs, artists, and organizations have spawned from the previous freshman classes. So being a larger size, the fall 2019 freshman class in particular might bring in some new opportunities and put Southern University on the map.
Academically, this is a great opportunity according to, Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Donald Andrews. During an interview he explained, “We can do more for them at a Historically Black College University than at any other institution...all of our students are going to find great opportunities here because we create value...students today are using technology in tremendous ways and have plenty of power in that respect but they still need to remember the importance of face-to-face communication.” It is evident that the newer classes are different in terms of their social media usage compared to older generations and this can pave the way for many new and bright ideas.
This class in particular could possibly stir up student life in a remarkable way as well. Some upperclassmen have noticed this as well. Junior, mass communication major from Baton Rouge Louisiana, Deana Moncreiff, stated, “Because we have so many more freshmen, we can have so many leaders in different aspects...community leaders, more organization leaders, on-campus leaders...this will definitely lead to more student oriented organizations and creative ideas because this class in particular gives off a very individualized impression...everybody is different and unique.”
A representative from the freshman class decided to share her input on the impact she feels her class can produce as a whole. Freshman, psychology major from Shreveport Louisiana, Latrise Williams, expressed her thoughts on the matter and shared, ”Being from a huge class I think it is safe to say that we can bring more opportunities to help our community and our school in various ways. The more helping hands and open minds we have on deck, the greater chance we have to make a difference at Southern University.”
According to the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, the school has gathered hundreds of students from all over the world. Freshman students from places like Georgia, California, New York, and even across the seas, have all gathered here at Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College to be “defenders of the gold and blue.” With such a profound number of diverse cultures and backgrounds, it can be inferred that this class will definitely make a huge impact on campus. What will the future be for SU23? We will just have to wait and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.