A pleasant surprise from Miss Angela Rye
The Southern University spring 2018 graduating class will have the pleasure of hosting Angela Rye as the guest speaker at this semester’s comm…
- Updated: April 30
Beyond the Court: How basketball turned Chris Thomas into a First Gen Graduate
A Criminal Justice major and a member of the Southern University Jaguars Men’s Basketball team, Christopher Thomas, better known as CT4, encou…
- Updated: May 14
A Serenade: President-Chancellor’s Concert
On April 24, 2018 in the Hayden Hall Theater, the annual President-Chancellor’s concert took place on SUBR campus. The event featured multiple…
- posted: May 01
Kanye or Koonye West?
Kanye has been causing buzz all over Twitter with his recent Tweets about President Donald Trump.
-
Avengers Infinity War: A Review
Avengers Infinity War, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is a ten-year phenomenon in the making. April 27, 2018 was the last day of the most anticipated wait this year.
-
KOD Album Review
On April 20, J. Cole released his fifth studio album, which he announced earlier that week under the moniker of “K.O.D.”, which was later confirmed by Cole to stand for ‘Kids On Drugs’, among other acronyms.
-
Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer
Famous artist, Kendrick Lamar was recently awarded with this year’s Pulitzer music prize for his album DAMN.
-
Lots of funny: Springfest comedy show
Headlined and hosted by Comedian, DC Young Fly, with performances from Pratt Tha Comedian, Dother Sykes, and Brandon Lewis, was the annual Springfest Comedy Show held Thursday, April 19 in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
-
Tuesday 05/01/2018
- Queen Bey: The queen of finessing
-
Did Beyonce finesse Southern, one of the most well-known HBCUs with one of the most well-known marching bands in the country? Yes. She definitely did.
- Proud Melanin:A Race Relation Story
-
Being black is more than having melanin in your skin, it comes with the experience.
Tuesday 04/24/2018
- The importance of commencement speakers at HBCUs
-
Graduation season has graced us with its presence once again. Well, not me unfortunately, but graduation is definitely in the air. You can feel all of the seniors anxiously waiting and preparing to walk across the stage as they close this chapter in their life to begin a new one.
- Cardi vs Nicki: Can’t we all just get along?
-
Hip-hop is in a delicate place during this period of time in which we are living. The things that were once unquestionable are now being questioned, and as it pertains to the female hip-hop hierarchy, there has never been more controversy.
Monday 04/23/2018
- Blacks in the military
-
Coming from a person of peace, who understands the complexity of war, no - I do not think black people should serve in the military. Allow me to explain.
- Organ donor conspiracy theory
-
I’ve heard numerous renditions of why people do and don’t sign up to be organ donors. Everything from, “if you’re an organ donor, you’re a walking target,” to “if you’re black, don’t be an organ donor because your organs will be chosen over your life.”
So, finals time is the season to scream, shout, and let it all out. Well, maybe not. Acing finals can be easier than you think. A test is hard…